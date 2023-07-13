Barcelona signs Brazilian forward Roque on seven-year deal from 2024

BARCELONA: Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Vitor Roque from Club Athletico Paranaense with the Brazilian forward set to join the Spanish champions from the 2024-25 season on a contract until 2031, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday. Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said Barca agreed a 40 million euros ($44.07 million) fee with 21 million in add-ons for the player seen as the successor to Robert Lewandowski who turns 35 next month. The 18-year-old has scored 22 goals for Paranaense in 66 appearances, helping them reach the Copa Libertadores final last season. He earned his first cap for Brazil in March, becoming the youngest ever debutant for the five-times world champions. “In footballing terms, a centre forward still in development but his adaptability means he can also play on the wing should the situation require,” Barcelona said in a statement. “An excellent reader of the game he also stands out for his pace and his finishing skills in front of goal.” Barcelona said they have inserted a buyout clause of 500 million euros into his contract.