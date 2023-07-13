Police summons citizen seeking information under RTI Act

Instead of replying to the police encounters queries of a Faisalabad citizen on the direction of Chief Information Commissioner Punjab (ICP), the police summoned the citizen for an inquiry.

The police approach enraged the ICP, Mehboob Qadir Shah who issued orders to Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab to ensure timely provision of information and prevent any harassment of citizens for seeking information under the RTI Act, 2013. A couple of days ago, Naeem Ahmed filed an application under the RTI Act, 2013 seeking public information relating to police encounters that took place in Faisalabad during the period from 2018 to 2022. Following the application, the DSP Legal Faisalabad issued him a summon with a direction to appear before him for an inquiry. However, the summon lacked words that on what charges Naeem has been summoned by the DSP.

Naeem brought the matter into the notice of the ICP who expressed his annoyance and termed the police action inappropriate, potentially discouraging and harassment for citizens exercising those are exercising their right to information, a friend of Naeem told Daily Times. He said the ICP directed the DSP Legal Faisalabad to immediately withdraw the summons and issue a written unconditional apology to Naeem Ahmed within three days. Failure to comply with this order within the given timeframe may lead to necessary action being taken against the DSP (Legal) Faisalabad, as stipulated under Section 15 of the RTI Act 2013.