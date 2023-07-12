‘Kurulus Osman’ couple ties the knot

The glamorous couple of Kurulus Osman drama tied the knot in real life on Monday.

The couple shared their wedding picture on Instagram as well.

The actors Çar ensoy and Buse Arslan portraying roles of Cerkutay and Aygül Hatun in Kurulus Osman have astounded the admirers by embarking on a real-life journey of matrimony.

The couple shared their wedding bliss through Instagram, captivating the mesmerised spectators

with their collective photographs and videos.

In these captivating images, Buse Arslan can be seen wearing an enchanting pristine white bridal attire, while Çar ensoy exudes elegance in a dashing black suit.

Close relatives, friends and the companions of the actors graced the auspicious occasion, celebrating the union of this beloved couple, whose performances breathed life into the characters of Kurulus Osman. The esteemed actor Burak Özçivit,

who portrays the role of Osman, was also present to honour the joyous occasion.

According to media reports, it was during the filming of Kurulus Osman that the two actors, Cerkutay and Aygül Hatun, fell in love on the set, leading to their engagement.