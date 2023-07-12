Tom and Connor make rare joint outing together in NYC

It is safe to mark this father-son outing as mission: complete. Tom Cruise enjoyed a rare day out with his son Connor in New York City while promoting his new film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The duo was spotted walking to an AMC Theatre in Times Square alongside Tom’s older sister, Lee Ann Mapother.

For the event, Tom, 61, kept his look simple in dark wash jeans, a black button down and aviator-style glasses befitting the Top Gun: Maverick star. As for Connor, 28, he donned a grey collared shirt, grey pants and stylish sneakers while carrying a backpack. While Connor and his sister Bella Kidman Cruise-whose mom is Tom’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman-largely keep their lives out of the spotlight, they have occasionally made public appearances with their dad. In fact, back in 2021, Tom and Connor wound up on the jumbotron while at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The DJ and Bella, 30, also occasionally give glimpses into their lives on social media. Connor, for one, is no stranger to sharing his outdoor adventures in Florida-on fishing trips or the golf course. As for Bella? While she largely shares her art on social media, she took followers on her hair journey earlier this year, sharing a rare selfie showing off her new ‘do. In the snap on her March 29 Instagram Story, Bella debuted the new shoulder-length haircut complete with bangs, noting that the look gave her “so much joy still.” And while Connor and Bella largely showcase lives outside of their famous family, their parents have also spoken about keeping that relationship out of the spotlight, with Nicole explaining why it’s important to her. “I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships,” she told Australia’s WHO magazine in 2018. “I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”