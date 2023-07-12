What to eat after food poisoning to heal your gut

While some food poisoning cases can be life-threatening, most cases are mild. Also, food poisoning is usually short-lived, lasting a few hours to a few days. However, even in mild cases, the nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea can wreak havoc on your gut.

Researchers have found that bacterial infections, such as food poisoning, can cause changes in gut bacteria. Eating foods that promote gut healing after food poisoning may help you feel better more quickly. Probiotics and bland foods that are easy on the digestive system, like crackers, toast and oatmeal, may help.

This article explains which foods to eat after food poisoning, which foods to avoid when sick, and when to expect to eat a regular diet again.

After your symptoms of food poisoning have resolved, you may be tempted to return to your usual routine. However, your gut has been through quite an ordeal, and although your acute symptoms have subsided, you may still benefit from foods and drinks that are easier on your stomach. The BRAT diet consists of easy-to-digest, low-fibre foods. However, since these foods have low nutritional value, eating this diet for very long is not ideal. You might want to add other nutritious and hydrating foods, like chicken noodle soup, which helps after food poisoning because of its nutrients and fluid content. Hydration after food poisoning is also crucial. The vomiting and diarrhoea that accompanies the illness can leave you dehydrated. Even after you recover, pushing lots of fluids is essential. Rehydrating beverages help your body replace lost electrolytes and sodium.

Once you are rehydrated and can keep down a bland diet, you can slowly introduce foods from your regular diet. The Infectious Disease Society of America recommends resuming a usual diet after rehydration. You should eat small meals frequently, every three to four hours, rather than several large meals daily.