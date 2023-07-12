Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch

After being accused of assaulting Yolanda Hadid, Zayn Malik recently addressed his feud with her.

The former One Direction member was charged with four counts of harassment in September 2021 after reportedly “pushing his former lover Gigi Hadid’s mother” into a dresser, causing mental pain.

According to court documents, the musician was sentenced to “360 days probation as well as an anger management class.”

Zayn explained why he pled “no contest” to four counts of harassment on the Call Her Daddy show.

“I don’t get involved when people talk online. My most valuable thing for me is time and I don’t want to be justifying myself,” said the 30-year-old.