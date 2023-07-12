Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch

After being accused of assaulting Yolanda Hadid, Zayn Malik recently addressed his feud with her. The former One Direction member was charged with four counts of harassment in September 2021 after reportedly “pushing his former lover Gigi Hadid’s mother” into a dresser, causing mental pain. According to court documents, the musician was sentenced to “360 days probation as well as an anger management class.” Zayn explained why he pled “no contest” to four counts of harassment on the Call Her Daddy show. “I don’t get involved when people talk online. My most valuable thing for me is time and I don’t want to be justifying myself,” said the 30-year-old. “I knew what the situation was and I knew what happened,” the father of a two-year-old daughter remarked, “and the people involved know what happened and that’s all that matters.” Zayn however stated, “I didn’t want to bring attention and I didn’t want to get a negative back and forth with her any sort of narrative for my daughter to eventually read it.” “I believe I dealt with it in the best way and that’s all that needs to be said. It was a lot of negativities,” confessed the singer. Zayn also believed that they are “family issues” and he would keep that in the family. “I’m very hands on with my child if I could have 60% I would take it,” added the singer.