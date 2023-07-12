Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their nominations for awards

Piers Morgan, former Good Morning Britain anchor, has congratulated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their Netflix docuseries was shortlisted for an award.

Piers Morgan retweeted the Hollywood Critics Association tweet, writing sarcastically, “Many congratulations to Meghan and Harry on being nominated for an award for trashing their families on TV.” “Truly heartwarming!”

Harry & Meghan, Meghan and Prince Harry’s first Netflix docuseries, has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award.

The documentary series was nominated for “Best Streaming Nonfiction Series.”

The Hollywood Critics Association announced the news on Twitter, writing, “The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan.”

Among the others in the category are “Eugene Levy’s The Reluctant Traveler, Rainn Wilson’s Geography of Bliss, and Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations.”