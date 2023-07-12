Lahore Arts Council announces Script Writing Competition

The Lahore Arts Council announced an exciting competition for scriptwriting for theatre drama. The competition is divided into categories catering to experienced and aspiring writers. This competition’s primary aim is to promote theatre adaptation to address important social themes. Executive Director Alhamra, Muhammad Saleem Sagar, expressed his enthusiasm for the competition, stating that it will encourage new writers to showcase their talent. The first-place winners in each category will be awarded a prize of 50,000, while the second and third-place winners will receive 30,000 and 20,000, respectively. Participants must base their scripts on themes such as ‘Yeh Watan Humara Hai’, ‘Human Rights/Women’s Rights ‘Social Issues,’ ‘ Role of Social Media,’ ‘Colours of Pakistani Culture’ and ‘Environment Protection’. The duration of the scripts should be between 50 to 60 minutes. Submissions will be accepted until August 4.