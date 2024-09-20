Biden highlights Pakistan ties as key to regional stability

President Joe Biden has emphasised the importance of Washington’s ties with Islamabad for “regional stability and security”, as he received the ‘Letter of Credence’ from Pakistan’s Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Embassy in the US on Wednesday, Sheikh presented Biden with the credentials at a ceremony at the Blair House in Washington. “The relationship between our two countries remains important for regional stability and security. We appreciate US-Pakistan cooperation on countering terrorist threats,” said Biden during the ceremony.

The US president maintained that the two countries share “a desire to build upon our bilateral relationship and strengthen” ties moving forward. Biden’s statement comes at a time when his government continues to impose sanctions on entities involved in advancing Pakistan’s arms and weapons capabilities. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, during a press briefing on Tuesday, reiterated Washington’s ‘longstanding policy’ denying support to the country’s ballistic missile programme.

Biden, meanwhile, termed the “enduring partnership” between Pakistan and the US as “critical to ensuring the security of our people and people around the world”. “The United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time,” he added.

The president highlighted that both countries “stand united in the face of significant challenges posed by climate change, regional security threats, and global health security.” “We should continue highlighting common interests in security, trade and investment, economic growth, the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, and prosperity,” he said.

Welcoming Ambassador Sheikh back to Washington, DC, Biden said that his arrival was significant on many levels.

“It signifies more than 75 years of friendship between our nations and our enduring commitment to economic engagement, security cooperation, people-to-people ties, and cultural exchange,” Biden said. The US president said he looked forward to working with Sheikh to advance common agenda and deepen bonds between the two countries.

In his remarks, Sheikh conveyed greetings from Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the nation to the leadership and people of the US, according to the statement.

Pakistan’s 30th ambassador to the US stated that both countries have “a rich legacy of cooperative relations and have laid multiple foundations to strengthen bilateral ties.” “Pakistan-US economic partnership is the core of our engagement, and the United States continues to be the largest destination for Pakistani exports,” Sheikh said. Highlighting the significant trade potential between the two countries, he noted that Pakistan is ready to enhance its trade with the US and absorb US investments in alternative energy, green technology, industry, digital platforms, higher education, and other areas of mutual benefit.

Additionally, Sheikh underscored the need for structured, broad-based, and result-oriented periodic dialogues in both security and non-security realms to give fresh impetus to the relationship and promote mutual interests.