Ungrateful Lucky Countrymen

It was an amazing reality, which dawned on me while hearing the victory speech of PM. Please don’t get confused with the word “victory,” which naturally drives the imagination towards some sort of sports competition. In recent days economic revival is the ultimate sport for which our ultra-efficient government is competing with the IMF. The PM spoke like a victor after seeking assurance from IMF for a standby agreement.

Interestingly, once PM repeatedly praised the tremendous hard work of concerned quarters which comprise the all-crafty finance minister and his aides, it was revealed to the ungrateful countrymen how our kind-hearted rulers burn the midnight oil to earn the bread and butter for us. We are probably the only country where the ruling elite, including the PM, work hard day and night to earn the loan. It is a unique honour and merits due recognition at the state level with some medal sufficiently loaded with financial reward.

Registration with an international body like Guinness Book will be the addition of an exclusive feather to our torn hat because so far none of the rulers has ever claimed like our PM to work hard for borrowing from international financiers. The nation should be thankful to the finance minister who had been publicly thrashing the IMF for being hard on Pakistan. Such an aggressive stance and authoritative tone are true reflections of his unmatchable skills.

The PDM never misses any occasion to accuse the former regime of ill-intended IMF loans.

Those who are sceptical about the future of the country should revive their trust in the political leaders who are fully focused to meet all the challenges. It is now time to reciprocate with more hard work. The government has done its bit of hard work by securing the loan and deserves much-needed refreshing rest.

Now it is the turn of the masses to work harder than ever to repay the interest for hard-earned loans. As the PM optimistically assured foreign financers about the day and night hard work, it is beyond any doubt that the nation would work hard proudly without any regrets. The story of our pride and good luck is not restricted only to a tricky stand-by agreement. We are blessed with a bunch of talented leadership. They are exerting hard, in and abroad, for the future betterment of their beloved country. Let’s not forget the latest addition to the club of former PMs! Loaded with the spirit of sacrifice, he finished the two provincial governments and opted to orchestrate the revolution outside the parliament. He daily gets ready to intensify the revolution by sacrificing through expected imprisonment for which the government so far has not been too unkind.

The nation should be thankful that everyone who matters is working only for the betterment of the masses. The former PM claims that he was ousted for working in favour of the masses. PDM says that VONC was manifested to save the country from looming disaster and an almost evident economic default. Interestingly, the sentencing of the Sharif clan and aides in various cases was deciphered as holy blessings for the corruption-ridden country and the fruit of 25 years of struggle by the PTI ruling elite.

Aerial campaign of a famous plane owner immediately after the elections was all aimed at the well-being of poor countrymen. Much talked about one page was created to strengthen the weakening democracy. It was all constitutional and well-intended statesmanship. While crying out about the damages of ill-intended foreign loans of past regimes the unprepared revolutionary bunch of PTI resorted to the old trick of IMF borrowing. It felt down much harder on the heads but as per their playbook, it was a well-intended loan.

So is the case with PDM which never misses any occasion to accuse the former regime for ill-intended IMF loans. The funny part of this tragic episode is the mix and match of credit game and painful narration of hard work involved in the recent well-intended IMF stand-by deal. The ungrateful nation should be grateful to the skillful hardworking Mr Dar for keeping the IMF persistently under pressure with harsh words and Plan B threats. I am very much optimistic that, the deal or whatever unfolds in the near future, is more relieving for IMF than for Pakistan. IMF has all the reasons to feel proud for providing us with another season of hard work to repay the interest by surviving the unbearable swollen bills and taxes with ever-smiling faces.

The country is blessed with such pure-hearted leaders who are taking chartered flights abroad to find solutions to unresolved problems. Our foreign minister probably has sworn to travel around the world in the remaining eighty or ninety days. Elder Mian Sahib is frequently commuting between UK, UAE and KSA. Our current PM is also ever ready to fly abroad at the first available opportunity. Recent past PM is mostly busy with foreign media to expand his imaginary battle with holy sacrifices. The majority of his horsemen are now assembling along the runway of the famous jet owner.

This is all about the betterment of poor and deprived countrymen. No country on earth has been blessed with such pure-hearted leaders. Ungrateful lucky countrymen should fasten their seat belts for a bit of rough flight through the inflation storm. Animal Farm of George Orwell had only one regime led by Napoleon. Luckily, ungrateful countrymen have the luxury to pick the Napoleon of their own choice.

The writer is a freelance and can be reached at sikandarnoorani@yahoo.com.