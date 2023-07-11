Sanam Saeed is a vision of elegance in six-yard drape

A-list actor Sanam Saeed is the epitome of grace and elegance in a saree sneaked from her mother’s closet.

Sanam Saeed stunned social users with her latest look in the viral pictures as she decked up in an emerald-toned, solid saree, borrowed from her mother’s wardrobe. The style icon styled the vintage six-yard drape with a stunning choker and a pair of chaandbalis and not to miss her rather unconventional yet the complimenting choice of footwear for the look. “Wrapped in mother. Pulled out an old stone wash silk forest green one of hers today,” Saeed detailed in the caption of the three-picture gallery on Instagram. The diva also posted a reel, flaunting her glowy nude face makeup for the look, done by celebrity artist Horaib Gill.

Thousands of her followers on the gram watched the video and reacted to the posts with likes and compliments for the celebrity.

It should be noted here that Sanam Saeed is among the most-acclaimed, top-league actors in the country with her work credits ranging from theatre to dramas, films, music videos and even web series. On TV, she made a super impressive debut by playing a negative character in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Daam’.

Her performances in projects like ‘Shukk’ and ‘Aakhri Station’ were also lauded by audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sanam Saeed tied the knot with fellow actor Mohib Mirza in an unannounced ceremony earlier this year.