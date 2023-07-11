Madonna breaks silence on her health

Madonna is focusing on her health after a major scare. Two weeks after the “Like a Prayer” artist was hospitalised in the ICU with a serious bacterial infection, the 64-year-old is sending a message to her supporters.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” Madonna wrote on Instagram July 10 alongside a selfie, “I have felt your love. I am on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” the Grammy winner-who is mom to daughters Lourdes, 26 and Mercy, 17, 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella, as well as sons Rocco, 22, and David, 17-continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”

She went on to note that the current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of her tour and to start in Europe in October.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger,” she added, “and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” In response to her message, Madonna-who was released from the hospital in late June-received a flood of well-wishes from fans, friends and fellow stars, including Donatella Versace. “We are with you all the way, Madonna,” Donatella commented. “Thinking of you and sending you love, power and hugs for a speedy recovery. The world can’t wait to see you on stage again! I love you very much.”