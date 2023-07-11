Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film big action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were photographed filming an action sequence for the upcoming Deadpool 3. For the first time since his standalone film Logan in 2017, the latter will reprise his role as the famous Wolverine.

The fight sequence took place on a beach in the United Kingdom, with both A-list actors dressed in superhero costumes. Hugh, 54, was dressed in his trademark yellow Wolverine suit as he faced Ryan, 46, who was dressed identically in his Deadpool suit.

It appears as if the shooting for the film has been moved to the UK so Ryan can manage his commitments with the team Wrexham FC, who in April were promoted back to the English Football League.

Watch a concept trailer for the film below:

In the third installment of the Deadpool series, the titular character will utilize Cable’s time travel gadget to travel back in time to save Wolverine before he dies in 2029, causing them to become stranded in the multiverse.

Morbius, who obtains the power to travel across time using special technology, will pursue them while they are lost. Emma Corrin, who played a villain in The Crown, will also appear in the film.