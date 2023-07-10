Saira Bano recalls how Dilip Kumar kept her her toes

The former actor Saira Banu recalled how her life was ‘full of action’ with her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar who would keep her on her toes.

The Indian cinema legend, Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021 at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. On his second death anniversary earlier this week, his wife and veteran artist Saira Banu made her Instagram debut and has been sharing rare glimpses of her life with the former, to whom she was married for 55 years, until his death.

On Monday afternoon, the veteran posted yet another throwback capture of herself and her husband, along with a lovely memory of him. She wrote, “Our lives were full of action.” “Sahib being the philanthropist and endearing person that he always was for all mankind, we were constantly going out to attend functions and get-togethers for the benefit of the needy such as The National Association for the Blind the Physically Handicapped The War Widows etc. He kept me on my toes and would be ready in a jiffy I had to keep running to keep pace with him,” she further detailed in the caption. “If I were late I could hear the car horn downstairs screaming away to get me going!” Concluding her note, Saira Banu teased to share her shopping endeavours with Dilip Kumar in the near future.