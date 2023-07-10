Millions react to Dua Lipa’s pictures and videos from ‘Barbie’ premiere

Dua Lipa left millions of her fans drooling over her latest pictures and videos from the premier of Barbie in Los Angeles. The “Levitating” singer used her Instagram account to share multiple pictures and videos from the event where she also posed for selfies with her fans. Within two hours after the singer had shared her Instagram post, more than two million people liked her photos and videos and thousands others praised her in the comments section. Dua Lipa’s song “Dance the Night” is, the soundtrack of Barbie. Lipa and Caroline Ailin wrote it with its producers Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson. The film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling shows Barbie living her idyllic life in Barbie World alongside her beau Ken, played by Gosling, until one day, she starts having dark thoughts and flat feet.