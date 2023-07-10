If the world wishes to learn lessons from Qatar’s successful emergence from the unjust politico-economic blockade by brotherly regional countries, then this short article could be very helpful. However, since the relations between the blockading countries (KSA, UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt) have been restored, therefore this article is aimed at drawing some pertinent lessons with regard to leadership and diplomacy by Qatar in averting a near-war situation, instead of creating unnecessary turbulence in the settled waters.

Perhaps, June 5, 2017, will never be forgotten by the Qataris, when they learned at the time of Suhoor during the Holy Month of Ramadhan, that their only land border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been sealed, along with sea and air routes. It was time the people of Qatar: citizens and residents alike, could have panicked, and start hoarding food items, especially the dairy products, because Almarai (famous Saudi brand) had immediately stopped the supplies. Likewise, many other essential food items that are usually more consumed to observe and break Ramadhan’s fast, could have come under stress due to supply chain disruptions from a long-term dependable supplier.

However, contrary to the expectations of the initiators, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, The Emir of Qatar, appeared on the screens of national and international media, with a message of peace, calmness, and resolute resistance to the uncalled-for situation and insisted on peaceful resolution of the crisis through diplomatic overtures. The people of Qatar responded positively to their young and beloved Emir’s call and exercised restraint from the hoarding essential food items, which averted the food shortages and hence the dissatisfaction with the government’s actions.

Qatar’s military diplomacy played a key role in protecting its deterrent capability and capacity to respond.

This intricate linkage between the leadership and diplomacy of Qatar during the period of blockade from June 5, 2017 to January 5, 2021, needs to be understood and taught at all levels in academic institutions for the benefit of our future generations. The questions that how a war was avoided when the stakeholders were prepared to initiate, and how Qatar still continued its preparations for FIFA-2022, when more than half the world was opposing it, must be researched and debated.

Firstly, analyzing the personality of the leadership of Qatar; the cool, calm, and composed (C3) nature of The Emir, gave a lot of confidence to the people of Qatar. His famous dicta that “Everything will be All Right” became instantly popular, and won the hearts and minds of the citizens and residents alike.

Secondly, HH The Emir’s approach to the crisis; his response was very balanced, brave, and bold (B3), perhaps coming as a surprise to his opponents. His stance that Qatar will not accept the unjust terms and conditions dictated by the initiators, proved crucial in the country’s response to a near-war situation.

Thirdly, the leadership’s direction to other state institutions; HH The Emir led the crisis from the front and set an example for other leaders across the globe. From external affairs to industry, and from supply chain management to FIFA-20022 preparations, he played the lead role in the capacity building of his Ministers, as well as the critical infrastructure of the security architecture.

On the other hand, Qatar’s top diplomats moved swiftly to activate strategic partnership accords with Turkey. The long-term diplomatic friendship with Turkey proved extremely crucial in averting a near-war situation in the Peninsula. While appreciating the role of Turkey, I do not intend to undermine the peace efforts by Kuwait and all-out support by Iran, which also played a vital role in Qatar’s resistance to unjust actions by the regional countries.

Likewise, Qatar’s military diplomacy played a key role in protecting its deterrent capability and capacity to respond. In spite of its inherent limitations of size and strength, Qatar Armed Forces remained vigilant, and ready to respond to any evolving situation.

Qatar Airways created a bridge between Turkish and Iranian supply warehouses to replenish the empty shelves within 24 hours, and the people of Qatar quickly adopted new dairy, and poultry products, without any hesitation or apprehension. The contractual arrangements were obviously made by the relevant departments.

The Ministry of Finance did not show any stress and maintained the value of the currency, and pledged to provide the requisite funds to complete FIFA-2022-related infrastructural projects. In spite of some mischievous acts to manipulate Qatari currency by the internal supporters of this hybrid warfare against Qatar, the financial managers quietly changed the profile of the currency and blunted their efforts with effortless ease.

The purpose of this short article was to highlight Qatar’s efforts in winning the war without a single shot fired, through resolute response by the leadership and proactive diplomacy. Also, it is strongly recommended that each element of the response mentioned in this article to the evolving situation may be researched and debated further, to draw pertinent lessons for future generations.

The writer has authored two international books “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan” and “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace.”