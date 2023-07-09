After skipping birthday post, Deepika turns biggest cheerleader for Ranveer

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dishing out couple goals since they got married. They often express love and fondness for each other in public. And the couple has made it a point to keep up their social media PDA. A few days after Ranveer’s 38th birthday, Deepika turned the biggest cheerleader for him on Instagram.

After a magazine lauded Ranveer’s quintessential fashion sense, the actress too rooted for her husband. The magazine shared the ‘Gully Boy’ actor’s photo describing his style sense. “Ostentatious, over-the-top, unapologetic-his fashion choices are anything but conventional (sic),” they wrote.

Deepika re-shared the post on her IG stories and wrote, “Hell yea (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The actor reunited with Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s film. While Ranveer will be seen as Rocky Randhawa, Alia will play the role of Rani Chatterjee. Apart from them, the movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Produced by Dharma Productions, ‘RRKPK’ is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

On the other hand, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the action-thriller. It will release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.