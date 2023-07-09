Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opens up about battling depression

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, is one of the rare star kids in the industry who have stayed away from acting and the world of glamour. However, Ira Khan is a renowned face on social media and has gained a lot of followers with her candidness and charming personality. The star kid has been making headlines lately after she launched the Agastu Foundation, an NGO which aims to provide support to those who battle various kinds of mental health disorders.

The star kid, who was diagnosed with clinical depression five years ago, opened up about her long battle with the illness, and the support she received from parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, in a recent chat with Times of India. Ira Khan also revealed that both Aamir and Reena are on the advisory board of the Agastu Foundation. According to Ira, her father helped her set up the NGO until she received a proper channel of funding.

Ira Khan, who recalled her experiences with depression, revealed that she found many changes in her behavior, including crying very often and skipping meals for several days. “My mom pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive so I would just sleep my day away so that I would have fewer hours to live in a day,” revealed the star kid in her chat with TOI.

In her interview, Ira Khan also extensively spoke about how genetics played a role in her depression and revealed that her family has a history of mental health disorders. “Every 8-10 months I will have a big crash. It’s partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. It took me a while to figure it out. But I have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices and I systematically walked into depression,” revealed the star kid.

Ira’s new initiative is now winning the hearts of her followers and netizens. The social media followers are now heaping praises on Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter for her launching the Agastu Foundation, and discussing her mental health concerns, which have been considered a major social taboo.