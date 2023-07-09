Federal government forms committee to decide Pakistan’s participation in World Cup in India

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has formed a committee, headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, to decide Pakistan’s participation in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted by India in October this year. The committee’s main task will be to make recommendations about Pakistan’s travel plans to India. Based on that, the Pakistan Prime Minister will sign off on the country’s participation. This is a response to PCB’s letter from last week to the government seeking advice on whether the team is allowed to travel to India, and, if so, if there are any reservations about any of the five venues. That letter had also asked the government if it wanted to send a security delegation to India.

Among the main points that the committee will decide upon is whether Pakistan will travel to Ahmedabad for their third league-stage game against India on October 15. Apart from that, the committee will also make recommendations over Pakistan’s tour of the other four Indian cities they are scheduled to play in. As it stands, Pakistan play Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, India in Ahmedabad, Australia and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Bangladesh and England in Kolkata, and Afghanistan and South Africa in Chennai.

The committee, which also includes heads of the intelligence agencies and the foreign secretary, has representation from across different political parties. That is a likely buffer against a change in government —- the incumbent government has another 34 days left of its electoral term and cross-party representation on the committee is meant to ensure that decision-making is not affected by a change. This is thought to be the first time such a high-profile committee of ministers has been set up for this purpose. Usually the PCB has consulted with the foreign ministry before travel to India, however the range of ministers in this instance is testament to the higher stakes leading up to the ODI World Cup in India. Like it is with any ICC tournament — but especially when it comes to travelling to India — Pakistan’s participation is subject to government approval. As ties between Pakistan and India remain severed, with security in the neighbouring country being a major issue, the national side’s participation in the most-anticipated cricketing event remains doubtful.

Five venues have been earmarked for Pakistan matches

October 12 — vs Qualifier in Hyderabad

October 15 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 5 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru

November 12 — vs England in Kolkata