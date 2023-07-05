President appoints Justice Musarrat Hilali as SC judge

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the elevation of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The president approved the appointment under Article 175 A(13) of the Constitution, a President House statement said.

Meanwhile, the president also approved the appointment of Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar as the Scholar Judge of the Federal Shariat Court. APP Following this development, she also became the second female judge to become the chief justice of a high court in Pakistan after Justice Tahira Safdar, the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court from September 2018 to October 2019.

Justice Hilali was born in Peshawar on Aug 8, 1961. She received her law degree from Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar, and was enrolled as an advocate of district courts in 1983. She was enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1988 and that of the Supreme Court in 2006.