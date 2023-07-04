‘Jee Le Zaraa’: Katrina Kaif will continue to appear in Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip film

Katrina Kaif will continue to appear in Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa.

Previously, it was reported that Katrina had opted out of the project following the departure of Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka reportedly dropped out of the picture because her shooting schedule coincided with her other Hollywood obligations.

Earlier today, a source rejected all rumors about the Phone Bhoot actor leaving the big production.

“There;’s no truth in it. It’s a project which will definitely be made because it is very close to Farhan as well as Zoya”, claimed an insider.

“Katrina is still on board and has not left.” She became close to Farhan and Zoya after appearing in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

“There is no way she will leave the project without a valid reason.” She is currently a member of the leading cast. And the concerns about the film being shelved are unimportant.”