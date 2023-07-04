Taylor Swift losing her career to AI? Fans worried by ‘fake’ cover

Taylor Swift fans are concerned that artificial intelligence will steal the singer’s career.

Taking to the internet this week, a number of fans expressed their dissatisfaction with an application that covers popular songs by various artists.

Speaking about The Weeknd’s ‘Starboy’ covered in Taylor’s voice, one netizen noted: “I’m genuinely frightened of how far AI is going.”

Speaking of the song, one noted: “I really liked it and all I thought was ‘oh okay that’s gonna be like the only single song that is made by AI that’s good but the others may sound lame’.”

“This piece of music on Taylor’s voice is just SO GREAT that I’m honestly addicted to this version now and even downloaded it under the tag of unreleased Lover songs. Do you guys think it may impact Taylor’s career or something? Sometimes I really wish she sang some of these songs,” concluded the fan.

Another noted his concern for the songstress, who might lose her popularity with the surge of AI.

“I just know that Taylor is against all that AI stands for but yeah, you should be concerned. Its only a matter of time until AI affects every single person personally and professionally. It needs to be regulated and so far it isn’t,” he noted.