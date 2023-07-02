Four security personnel martyred in Balochistan checkpost attack

In the latest attack on security personnel, four law enforcers were martyred Sunday when unidentified gunmen attacked a checkpost in Balochistan’s Sherani district.

Sherani Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir confirmed the fatalities, stating that the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists continued for almost two hours. He said another FC personnel was injured, whose condition was out of danger. A terrorist was killed during the exchange of fire, while two others were injured. DC Shabbir added: “The companions of the injured terrorists succeeded in taking them away. The body of the dead terrorist has been handed over to the CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department).

He further said that the bodies of the martyrs have been taken to Zhob District Headquarters Hospital.

Stating that law enforcement agencies cordoned off Dhana Sar and the surrounding areas, the DC added that the CTD has collected evidence from the incident’s site and has initiated its probe.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the attack.

“Terrorists cannot demoralise security forces with cowardly acts,” the CM said, adding, “the sacrifices of the security forces are a torch for the nation”.

Security forces are ensuring the security of the country and the nation with firm determination and courage, he said.

This is the latest of several attacks made on the law enforcement agency in the country over the past several months.

At least one police officer was injured in an attack on Smart Police Station Civil Lines Quetta on Saturday after an attacker threw a grenade into the station and escaped from the scene. For the past few months, Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terror attacks, with even the country’s major urban centres, such as Karachi and Peshawar, under the radar of militants targeting security forces to deteriorate peace. The National Security Committee (NSC) — in a meeting held in April — also decided to kick start an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out

The menace of terrorism from the country. The meeting was held in continuation with the NSC meeting after the terrorist attack on January 2, 2023, in Peshawar Police Lines, which claimed the lives of more than 80 people, mainly law enforcers.

Meanwhile, security forces have been conducting operations against terrorists with the determination to eliminate terrorism from the country and resolve to strengthen the sacrifices of its soldiers.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in the general area of Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, on Sunday.

According to ISPR, during the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, Police and innocent civilians. They were also highly wanted for conducting a raid on a Police CP in Kulachi on 11 April 2022, which resulted in the Shahadat of five brave police constables. Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.