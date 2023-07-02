Jannat Mirza says she was offered roles in ‘Parizaad’, ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachey Thay’

Pakistani social media sensation Jannat Mirza enjoys a massive fan following who obsessively stalk TikToker’s beautiful looks on Instagram and other platforms. Her drop-dead gorgeous and glam looks have made her a fan favourite.

In a candid revelation during a recent talk show appearance, popular TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes glimpse into her acting journey. Jannat unveiled that she had been presented with two significant acting opportunities: the dramas “Parizaad” and “Hum Kahan Kay Sachey Thay.” However, due to her commitments in Japan at the time, she had to regretfully decline these offers.

The role of Parizaad eventually went to the talented Ushna Shah, while Kubra Khan stepped into the shoes of the character in “Hum Kahan Kay Sachey Thay.” Her revelation shed light on the potential paths her acting career could have taken and left her with a lingering sense of regret for not being able to seize those opportunities.

She achieved a significant milestone by becoming the most followed celebrity on TikTok, the widely popular short-form video hosting platform. With a staggering 22 million followers on her TikTok account, Jannat has cemented her place as one of the most prominent and successful social media personalities in the world.