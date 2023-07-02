Momal Sheikh shares her Eid third day look

Renowned Pakistani actress, Momal Sheikh, delighted her fans and followers by sharing captivating pictures from her Eid celebrations on the third day of the auspicious occasion.

The talented actress took to Instagram to express her joy and gratitude, spreading the festive spirit with her devoted admirers. The Eid festival holds immense significance in Muslim culture, it is a time for families to come together, exchange gifts and distribute halal meat. Momal Sheikh, known for her vibrant personality and stylish demeanour, made sure to capture the essence of the occasion through her stunning photographs. In the series of pictures, Momal Sheikh radiated pure elegance and grace as she showcased her Eid ensemble. She was seen wearing a beautifully embroidered pastel-coloured traditional outfit, complete with intricate embellishments and delicate motifs. The attire perfectly complemented her natural beauty, enhancing her radiant smile and captivating eyes. To add an extra touch of glamour to her look, Momal accessorized with statement jewellery, including dazzling earrings and a matching necklace. Her choice of accessories added a touch of sophistication and completed the ensemble flawlessly. The actress’ impeccable sense of style never fails to inspire her fans, who eagerly await her fashion choices on special occasions like Eid.