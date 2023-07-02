Cleaning operation completed: Mir

Under the supervision of Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, the cleaning operation by District Administration and LWMC continued on the third day of Eid. Amir Mir visited different areas of the city to review the cleanliness arrangements on the third day of Eid in a row. He visited LWMC Camp Liberty Chowk; inspected the presence and removal of offals in the Canal and Dubai Chowk sewerage drain. Later, the Local Government Minister visited Johar Town and nearby areas. He also inspected Garhi Shahu graveyard for presence of offals. On the presence of offals near Jinnah Hospital, immediate cleaning instructions were issued from the Minister for Local Government. Expressing his thoughts on this occasion, Amir Mir said that all the ministers were monitoring the Eid cleanup operation on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Fifty thousand tonnes of garbage was removed from the city. Amir Mir said that every day till evening, the offals are collected at the collection points established in different areas.

These offals are then dumped in biodegradable bags in dumping sites outside the city. According to the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the cleaning operation will be completed by 9 pm tonight, he maintained. Amir Mir further said that more than 30 arrests have been made so far for violating Section 144 and throwing offals in the canal. Instructions have also been issued for the immediate cleaning of small and large nullahs and the canal. He said that after Eid, rose water will be sprayed in the city. Due to the excellent performance of LWMC and District Administration, offals were removed from the city in a timely manner. On this occasion, caretaker minister for Education Punjab Mansoor Qadir said in his statement that on the first day of Eid, 6,000 complaints were received in the LWMC control room, which were resolved the same night. Prompt action was taken on 5,500 complaints received on the second day of Eid, he said. Commissioner Lahore Division continued to monitor the grievance redressal process himself. Caretaker Minister Mansoor Qadir also said that the work of washing the roads will be started as soon as the cleaning operation is over.