Shakira recalls Gerard Pique’s ‘betrayal’

Columbian singer Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique were one of the prolific celebrity couples and their breakup shocked their fans.

Their first interaction happened at her concert in 2010. They made their relationship official the following year.

They had their first son Milan in January 2013 and their second son Sasha in 2014. They parted ways after eight years. Shakira, in a recent interview, accused Gerard Pique of betraying her when her father William Mebarak was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of a Spanish hospital.

“He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation,” she spoke about her father. “While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once.

“My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.” The singer dedicated her song ‘Out of your League’ to her former partner. It smashed Latin YouTube records.

The official video for her track, a collaboration with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, has claimed the record of the most-watched Latin song in a day, after being played over 63 million times within 24 hours of release.

In a previous interview, the singer added that she thought she would not be able to survive with her personal problems. “The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much,” she said.

Her father, whom she called “a wonderful man and an endearing character who surprises everyone with his strength”, survived and is recovering.

After her breakup with the former footballer, she shifted to Miami from Spain. She is reportedly seeing the 38-year-old Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton.