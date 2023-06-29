Blake Lively transforms into Lily Bloom for ‘It Ends with Us’

It Ends with Us is starting off with a fiery reveal. Blake Lively unveiled her latest hair transformation in the first photos of the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel.

Playing redheaded florist Lily Bloom, the actress stepped out with a new red ‘do on the New York City set on May 15. Blake also rocked a bright fuchsia jacket over a pastel pink tee and long brown dress as she filmed on a sidewalk.

At one point in the day, the 35-year-old ditched her rose-coloured tops to reveal her frock’s halterneck detail for a scene with co-star Justin Baldoni, who plays her love interest Ryle Kincaid in addition to serving as the movie’s director. Blake’s half-sister Robyn Lively was also spotted on set, though it’s unclear if she was there visiting or as a part in the film.

Additional casting details for the highly anticipated flick has been very hush-hush, though it was announced last month that 1923 actor Brandon Sklenar will be playing Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s old flame and childhood friend.

“Though coming from a complicated past, Lilly Bloom has always known the life she wants,” the film’s synopsis read at the time of the casting news. “While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.”

Neither Blake or Justin-who are also executive producers of the movie-have revealed who will be playing young Lily. However, Justin confirmed on April 19 that they have found their star following an extensive search that included an open casting call on social media.

“Thank you for being a part of the process, it was inspiring and all of the messages we received was just validation for why we’re making this movie and why this movie is so important,” he shared on Instagram. “We found our young Lily, we’ll be announcing her soon.”

First published in 2016, It Ends with Us gained popularity in recent years thanks to book lovers on TikTok. A sequel to the novel, titled It Starts with Us, was released last October.

This is not the first time Blake has been involved in bringing a book to life. Most notably, she played Serena van der Woodsen on the TV adaption of Cecily von Ziegesar’s Gossip Girl novel series from 2007 to 2012.

She also starred in 2018’s A Simple Favor, which was based on the Darcey Bell book of the same name. A follow-up to the dark comedy is currently in development.

“I’ve actually read the script now,” actress Courtney Lopez told E! News in January, “and it’s so good.”

Release dates for It Ends with Us and A Simple Favour’s sequel have yet to be announced.