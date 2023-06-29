Anne Heche laid to rest nine months after fatal car crash

Homer Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper marked their first Mother’s Day without Anne Heche by laying her at her final resting place.

Nine months after her death, the Men in Trees actress was buried during a private ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in the Cathedral Mausoleum in Los Angeles May 14, her rep confirmed to E! News. “She loved everyone so passionately and deeply,” the rep said in a statement,” and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honour their mother, on Mother’s Day.” Anne sustained fatal injuries in an Aug. 5 car crash, during which the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement that her Mini Cooper “burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home.” The Donnie Brasco actress was declared legally dead in the state of California on Aug. 11, one week after the accident before being taken off life support days later after organ recipients had been located. She was 53 years old.

Following Anne’s passing, Homer, 21, whom she shared with ex Coley Laffoon, shared the sentimental reason he and his brother Atlas, 14, decided to lay their mom to rest in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

“Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events,” Homer said in part in a statement to E! News in August. “She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community and now, to the ages.” “My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known,” he said in a statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine in January. “She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.” Atlas’ father, James Tupper-who dated Anne from 2007 to 2018-also paid tribute to his her in the article.

“Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy,” the Big Little Lies alum noted. “She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds.”