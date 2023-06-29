‘Sawal’ released for ‘Nauroz’

The highly anticipated drama serial ‘Nauroz’ is set to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and powerful performances.

Adding to the excitement, the official soundtrack of the drama, titled ‘Sawal,’ has been released. The song delves into the depths of life, portraying the hardships one faces and the personal journey of self-discovery.

Penned by the talented lyricist Kashif Anwar, the song beautifully articulates the human experience, urging listeners to reflect on their own stories and the paths they forge throughout their lives. Renowned vocalist Amanat Ali has lent his soul-stirring voice to ‘Sawal,’ infusing it with raw emotion and heartfelt intensity. His remarkable vocal prowess effortlessly captures the essence of the lyrics, leaving a mark on the listeners’ hearts and minds. The song showcases Amanat Ali’s versatility and his ability to convey a myriad of emotions through his unmatched vocal range.

The musical composition of ‘Sawal’ is a harmonious blend of traditional and western musical influences, expertly crafted by the talented musician Naveed Naushaad. The optimistic tune, intertwined with meaningful lyrics, creates an immersive auditory experience that takes the audience on a transformative journey. The fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds adds an intriguing dimension to the composition, making it a unique and unforgettable piece of music.

Speaking on the release of the latest soundtrack COO, Imran Raza, said, “The song’s introspective nature, coupled with its powerful vocals and enchanting music, promises to strike a chord with listeners from all walks of life. We hope the song will be a hit among our viewers and we will continue to produce music and shows that will inspire our audience.” Soundtrack ‘Sawal’ encompasses the essence of soul searching, discovery, and introspection. With its profound themes, the track resonates deeply with the viewers, inviting them to embark on a thoughtful musical journey.