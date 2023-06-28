Abdullah Kadwani speaks about changes in ‘Tere Bin’

Tere Bin, a highly successful Pakistani drama serial, has achieved immense popularity within a short period of time.

Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama has set a new standard in the Pakistani drama industry. Directed by Sirajul Haq and written by Nooran Makhdoom, Tere Bin has garnered over 2 billion views in total.

Abdullah Kadwani, a key figure behind the drama’s success, recently appeared on the show Gloss It with Maliha Rehman, where he discussed the remarkable achievements of Tere Bin. Kadwani addressed the topic of changes in the script and emphasised that the core story of Tere Bin remains unchanged. He expressed his indifference towards baseless criticism, stating that he does not take it seriously, especially if it is done merely for the sake of argument. However, he welcomed constructive criticism and urged the audience not to jump to conclusions. Kadwani assured that if any changes were made to the drama, the audience would be informed. He also mentioned that the complexities of the entertainment industry make it more challenging than the news department and constantly dwelling on criticism would consume too much time and energy.

Kadwani further discussed the character Murtasim in Tere Bin, highlighting the challenges faced by the producers due to his character’s unwavering kindness. He mentioned that while every normal human being reacts to certain situations, Murtasim is expected to remain calm even if faced with a car accident. Kadwani acknowledged that both he and Murtasim are prone to making mistakes when confronted with emotional situations.

The success of Tere Bin was praised by Kadwani, who shared the overwhelmingly positive response the drama received from various professionals, including doctors, engineers, businessmen and international audiences. He described the feedback as amazing and emphasised that Tere Bin has set a new benchmark for the industry. Kadwani expressed his admiration for the drama’s achievements and predicted that it would inspire others to strive for even greater accomplishments.