Which Katrina film did Vicky Kaushal audition for years ago?

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif could have met several years ago had his audition for one of her films would have been accepted.

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal had auditioned for a supporting role in Kaif and Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, however, the makers didn’t find him suitable for the character of Zain Mirza, best friend of Samar. Actor Sharib Hashmi, who later played the role in the film, and recently worked with Kaushal in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, revealed in a new interview that the latter had also auditioned for the role, but the team didn’t find him suitable and hence rejected his audition.

It is pertinent to mention that Vicky Kaushal stepped into Bollywood in 2012, assisting director Anurag Kashyap on the critically acclaimed ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and went on to play a brief part in ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana’ the same year. He got his first big break in ‘Masaan’ opposite Richa Chadha.

As for ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, the romance drama flick by seasoned filmmaker Yash Chopra before his death, starred Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in their debut collab, while, A-list actor Anushka Sharma played a supporting character.

The title was one of the biggest hits of the year and bagged several accolades.