Shagufta Ejaz challenges Wikipedia biography, reveals real age

Eminent Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Shagufta Ejaz has claimed that her biography on Wikipedia displays incorrect information about her age. Wikipedia shows actress Shagufta Ejaz’s age to be around 63 years. However, she claimed in a statement that the information on Wikipedia is incorrect by saying that currently her age is 52 years. She complained that she was always portrayed as an elderly woman in dramas which is the main reason people think she in old. The actress said, “Probably, playing the role of a mother or elder woman even in my early entry into the industry prompted people to perceive me older than my real age. I used to look 25 years old in front of the camera, even at the age of 18. Before entering showbiz, I worked as an air hostess for an international airline.” In response to a question, she praised the showbiz industry, describing it as a beautiful and good industry and said that she would not only recommend to her daughters but also other girls to join the industry.