Selena Gomez seemingly confirms relationship status with Zayn Malik

Selena Gomez has appeared to confirm that she is no longer dating the former One direction band member Zayn Malik by unfollowing him on social media.

The Only Murders in the Building stopped following some famous celebrities, one of which was her rumoured beau, with whom she sparked romance rumours in March.

As reported by Daily Mail, the singer-actor has also unfollowed the PILLOWTALK singer’s ex Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Zendaya.

However, Malik still follows the Love You Like a Love Song hitmaker on the picture sharing app.

Gomez and Malik sparked relationship rumours when they were spotted locking lips in New York City in March 2023.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30pm.”

“They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn’t notice them,” the insider said. “It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

However, the duo was never spotted again and earlier this month, Gomez even revealed that she is “single” in a video shared on TikTok.

“I’m single!” she could be seen screaming in the reel, adding, “I’m just a little high maintenance.”