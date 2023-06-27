Myths and Realities of Victory and Success

When Allah Almighty created man and asked the Angels to bow down in respect, only Satan refused. The rest bowed down. Allah asked Satan, what made you disobey Me? Satan replied that I am superior to him. Allah told him that only I know who is superior and who is not. Therefore, Satan was thrown out of the Heavens.

Soon after this event, Allah declared human beings the most superior species ever created and gave them the sense and wisdom to deploy their given qualities to explore the universe. However, only a few saner elements got Allah’s Direction right, and the rest are floating around cursing and getting cursed, primarily because Satan got permission to misguide the humans and divert them from the path Allah had Directed. Satan thinks that he is victorious in the process, because only a few are following Allah’s Direction, and the rest are my followers. However, what Satan is missing is clarity about the true spirit of victory. While humans forget Allah’s Direction, Satan also seems to be forgetting that he can misguide the people only until the Day of Judgment, because in the end, both Satan and the humans will be answerable to Allah.

Let’s connect this preamble with the title of this short article. Victory has many shades and may not accrue the desired results in the real sense though it might appear pleasing in the beginning. When human beings deploy their inherited wisdom into negative applications, perhaps under the influence of Satan, they think they might be making worthwhile contributions to the human race. Hence, they sense victory at the successful completion of the project. However, this victory, as perceived by the inventor, might cause sufferings for the human race: physically, psychologically, emotionally, financially, socio-culturally, and perhaps environmentally also.

Allah’s gifted wisdom and superiority to humans over all the creations was not a blank cheque in life and hereafter.

Allah’s gifted wisdom and superiority to humans over all the creations was not a blank cheque in life and hereafter, rather it was attached to its deeds. Humans had a responsibility for their performance of certain functions to please Allah and earn His Blessings. Concurrently, act in assistance to other creations: living and nonliving, in a manner that pleases Allah, and His creations; only then you would be able to claim victory against Satan. Unless you are able to make a worthwhile contribution to the lives of others, Allah will not be pleased with your Obligatory Ibaadat. Therefore, one thing should be absolutely clear to all humans, regardless of caste and creed, even a worldly victory can only be claimed once both the obligations are fulfilled: Allah’s and societal.

Likewise, people’s claim of being successful due to their worldly position is also a myth. Because, deploying Allah’s gifted vision and wisdom, if one attains a position that is looked up to by the competitors, does not mean that the person is successful in his/her deeds as well. The higher the position, the bigger the responsibility to deliver. Moreover, Satan will be far more active against the perceived and visibly successful people. His/ her test of the gifted position will be far tougher than the person who would be lined up in the queue to get a bag of flour for free. The test of a Judge will be in his judgments and not in his conduct. Similarly, the rulers will be judged more for their actions for the less privileged class of society and not for their protocols.

People often ask as to why has Allah Given so much emphasis on punishments and rewards in His Divine Revelations through Biblical Scriptures, and in Al Quran. The answer is very simple if one wants to understand. Humans were created and made superior to other creatures. However, this superiority over others was not for free, but with certain obligations. Hence, the test began the day Adam was created and Eve was extracted out of him.

Yet, Allah did not pose the responsibility to humans without requisite guidelines. Al Quran is an open-book questionnaire with clearly defined Dos and Don’ts. One has to explore it. Al Quran is an amazing Doctrine because it provides the philosophical history of the universe and its makeup. Al Quran is also a Policy document because it outlines the end objectives for the human race, and it allocates them with requisite resources. Al Quran also outlines the Strategy for every act that is expected out of humans in all domains: political, social, cultural, economic, etc. The Holy Book is an amazing document on Tactics, as well as Rules of Engagement about the obligatory and non-obligatory functions. Alongside, Allah has dictated to follow Sunnah, the practical demonstration of Quranic teachings by non-other than the Holy Prophet (PBUH) himself.

Therefore, it is incumbent upon all humans, regardless of caste and creed to understand Allah’s Hikmah in creating and declaring humans as superior to all His Creations.

The writer of this article has authored two international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Between India and Pakistan” and “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace.”