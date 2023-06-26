Bilawal, Zardari in Dubai to meet Nawaz

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) top leaders – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari -arrived in Dubai via special plane on Sunday, national media reported on Sunday.

Reports said Zardari would stay in Dubai for a few days during which he is likely to meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who arrived in UAE a day earlier.

Bilawal, who is also foreign minister of the country, and Zardari’s visit to the UAE came amid reports that Nawaz is planning to return to the country.

The PML-N supremo has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed by a court to travel to the United Kingdom on medical grounds.

The bigwigs of the PML-N-led coalition government are likely to discuss important matters including prevailing economic challenges and upcoming general elections in the Dubai huddle.

Nawaz reached Dubai from London on Saturday afternoon while his daughter and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam arrived with her son Junaid Safdar and other members of the family at the same time from Lahore.

The three-time former prime minister is staying at the Emirates Hill residence of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s son and Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Dar who is married to Asma Sharif, the younger sister of Maryam.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz and his daughter Maryam met members of the Dubai Royal family after reaching the Middle Eastern country.

Nawaz held several important meetings in Dubai where the road map for his return was discussed in detail including Pakistan’s economic and political future.