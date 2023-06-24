Nadia Afghan thinks Yumna is ‘overrated’

Pakistan’s noted actor Nadia Afghan believes Yumna Zaidi – who has proved her versatility by playing different characters – is an “overrated” celebrity in Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

Nadia was speaking during an interview on a show called Chocolate Times during which she talked about the dramas that are based on toxic characters and their personalities that promote stalking behaviours.

When asked which on-air dramas would she choose to ban, Nadia said that she hates “misogynistic” dramas in which male figures resort to violence towards female characters.

“I hate misogynistic dramas in which male figures are presented as violent characters or dramas with violent love stories. I would ban the dramas which show forceful love as it is absolutely wrong,” she added.

“Taking no for an answer should be the thing. If someone tells the other person they, be it male or female, then the other person should understand.”

Yumna Zaidi is currently acting in Geo Entertainment’s super hit drama Tere Bin which is also featuring Wahaj Ali.

The epic love story succeeds in entertaining the audience worldwide including India. The 33-year-old actor has also been featured in some great shows including Dil Na Umeed to Nahi, Pyaar Ke Sadqay, Parizaad, Sinf-e-Ahan and Bakhtawar.