Hamza Ali Abbasi says he stepped away from showbiz to deepen his knowledge of religion

Hamza Ali Abbasi, the actor-turned-Islamic scholar-turned-actor-again, has responded to a fan’s criticism on his decision to return to showbiz, clarifying that he was on a break.

The fan, who appeared taken aback by the news of Hamza’s appearance in the trailer for the upcoming film Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning, ‘If you remember, you said goodbye to showbiz,’ he continued.

Hamza, known for his honest comments, responded to the fan’s question by saying he took a ‘veryyyyy long break to study religion.’

Despite the break, Hamza Ali Abbasi is set to make a much-anticipated acting comeback. He has agreed to appear in the drama serial Jaan-e-Jahaan alongside Ayeza Khan.

This drama series has already created a lot of talk among fans, who are excited to see the two’s lovely connection.

In addition to the television project, Hamza will make a surprise cameo appearance in the highly anticipated film Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning, starring Usman Mukhtar and Sanam Saeed.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Hamza Ali Abbasi’s return and his decision to rejoin acting after a period of introspection and religious study adds an intriguing layer to his personal and professional journey. With new projects on the horizon, fans can expect to see his extraordinary talent once more, adding depth and emotion to the characters he plays.