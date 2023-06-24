Shagufta Ijaz shares valuable advice for young actresses

The Pakistani entertainment industry is experiencing rapid growth, with numerous opportunities opening up for new talents.

Aspiring actors and actresses are embracing diverse roles in dramas and films, but the industry can be demanding and unforgiving.

Kiran Tabeir recently highlighted the industry’s exhausting nature, shedding light on the challenges that can lead to actors facing depression. Moreover, rumours about the darker aspects of the showbiz industry have caused some parents to discourage their daughters from pursuing acting careers in Pakistan.

Veteran actress Shagufta Ijaz, known for her enduring success in the drama industry since her PTV days, recently offered valuable insights and advice to aspiring young talents. Despite the passage of time, she remains a beloved figure and has managed to sustain her stardom.

Appearing as a guest on the show ‘Hasna Mana Hai,’ Shagufta Ijaz shared her words of wisdom for budding actresses entering the industry.

According to Shagufta Ijaz, the entertainment industry is similar to any other workplace and is a rewarding profession. Her guidance to young actresses is to exercise caution when selecting scripts and characters, while also being mindful of maintaining a positive image. She further advised aspiring actresses to strive to make their parents and family proud, emphasizing that showbiz is a remarkable industry to be a part of. Shagufta Ijaz expressed her support for encouraging young talent to enter the field.