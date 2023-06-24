Meesha Shafi still believes Ali Zafar is the most successful artist

Even after levelling allegations of harassment against Ali Zafar, famous singer Meesha Shafi has called him the most successful artist in his recent statement.

The hearing was held on the defamation claim filed by singer Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi in the session court.

During the hearing, Ali Zafar’s lawyer asked Misha Shafi a question and said, “Do you think Ali Zafar was the most successful artist of Pakistan before the allegations?” To which the singer replied that Ali Zafar is still successful.

Ali Zafar’s lawyer asked that did you know that international companies would not work with a person facing harassment to which Misha Shafi replied that she was not thinking about that.

The lawyer continued to add she wanted to financially affect the ‘Jhoom’ singer to which, again, Shafi said she did not have any intention in this regard.

Also, the court suspended the hearing until July 10.