Nadia Afgan calls for ban on dramas romanticising ‘toxic’ narratives

Nadia Afgan, the renowned Pakistani actress known for her role in “Suno Chanda,” has raised her voice against the prevalence of toxic narratives in Pakistani dramas, urging for an immediate ban on dramas that follow the “Kabir Singh” tropes.

She criticised the industry for its blatant romanticisation of domestic abuse, harassment and stalking.

During a guest appearance on a show, Nadia expressed her disdain for misogynistic dramas. She specifically mentioned a recent drama, “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,” starring Danish Taimoor, which she likened to the problematic themes of the film “Kabir Singh.” She emphasized that such dramas depict male characters’ abusive actions as a form of love, labelling it as nonsense. “This kind of love is bullsh*t,” she stated, referring to the glamorisation of abuse.

The “Suno Chanda” star underscored the harmful impact these narratives have on young viewers, as they normalise relentless pursuit and aggressive behaviour in the name of love. She firmly advocated for an immediate ban on all dramas that romanticise or glamorise abusive and psychotic behaviour.

“We’re teaching young kids that once you like someone, you should go crazy after them and go with guns to chase them. Imagine!” Nadia exclaimed. She stressed the importance of teaching young individuals about consent, regardless of gender. Nadia Afghan remarked, “There is no need to become obsessive about it. Why be so possessive?”

In another interview, Nadia revealed why she has become more selective in choosing projects. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the repetitive nature of the scripts she receives, dominated by clichéd conflicts such as mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law quarrels. The “Sang-e-Mah” actor stated that she no longer feels the need to act if it means re-enacting the same scenes repeatedly. She expressed her desire to explore different roles and diverse storytelling opportunities.

Nadia Afgan’s remarks shed light on the importance of responsible storytelling and the promotion of healthy relationship dynamics in Pakistani dramas. By calling for a ban on toxic narratives and emphasizing the significance of consent, she advocates for a positive change in the industry. The “Parizaad” actor aims to take on projects that offer her unique and challenging roles, allowing her to delve into different characters and showcase her versatility as an actor.

In conclusion, Nadia Afgan’s concerns reflect the need for a shift towards more responsible and diverse storytelling in Pakistani dramas, prioritizing healthy relationship dynamics and consent education. Her stance encourages the industry to adopt a positive change and ensure the viewers are exposed to narratives that promote respect, empathy and understanding.