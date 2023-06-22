Sonya Hussyn transforms into an addict for ‘Gangs of Kharasaan’

Sonya Hussyn is all for unconventional lead roles and is not hesitant about pushing boundaries. After playing a boxer-turns-target killer in Abu Aleeha’s film Daadal, the actor has transformed herself into the avatar of an addict. Bleached bronze pixie hair, burn marks on the face, purple dry lips and a cigarette by the ear, Hussyn is ready to tell the story of Murshid in her upcoming drama, Gangs of Kharasaan.

On Wednesday, Hussyn took to her Instagram to share the first look of her character. “Addicts are humans too!” she wrote while dressed in a washed black velvet co-ord set. “Meet Murshid – Unveiling the first look of my new project, Gangs of Kharasaan!” Actor Gohar Rasheed is also a part of the project but apart from that, details about the drama haven’t been revealed yet. This isn’t the first time Hussyn has played an addict on TV but certainly the first where she has completely transformed herself to look the part. Before this, the actor starred in the 2020 drama Saraab which highlighted the challenges of schizophrenia. Playing Hoorain in the Mohsin Talat directorial still stays the most special character for Hussyn to date.

“After playing Hoorain in Saraab, Murshid is another character that holds a special place in my heart,” she concluded her post, asking fans to stay tuned for more updates on Murshid’s journey. The transformation pictures – that actually look unreal – gathered lots of praise for the actor. Yasir Hussain and Ushna Shah took to their Insta Stories to wish Hussyn luck. “She is hands down one of the most gorgeous actors in the subcontinent, and definitely one of the most talented. She is never afraid of playing the most raw and difficult rules. I’m so proud of her and so inspired by her,” wrote Shah, while Hussain couldn’t believe the transformation. “Wow” he wrote.

Earlier, in an interview with Independent Urdu, Hussyn spoke about she has no fear of being typecast because she wants meaningful roles, and not just the glamorous ones. “When I started my career in 2014, I was offered a drama called Nazo. It was about a special child. A lot of people, including channels, told me not to start my career with it because it’ll ruin it. But I still did it, because I wanted to give that message,” she said, implying that when she can take that risk at the beginning of her career and still get commercial projects, then she’s not afraid of anything. “I did not come to this industry to solely become a heroine. I started working to send a message across and bring a change in society. Media is a big platform and your voice has the potential to reach the masses. When you’re a good actor and you can adapt and take on different roles, then I don’t think it matters whether you do romantic or tough roles,” Hussyn added.