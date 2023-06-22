Hania is a vision to behold in blue and green pishwas

Hania Aamir is a popular Pakistani actress and model known for her work in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Hania gained recognition for her talent and charming personality at a young age, making her acting debut in the television series ‘Titli’ in 2017.

Apart from her acting career, Hania has also ventured into modelling and has appeared in various fashion campaigns and magazine shoots. Her style and fashion sense have made her a style icon among the youth in Pakistan.

Recently, the fashionista shared her photos on her Instagram handle and delighted her followers with her grace and charm. Hania looked completely splendid in traditional attires.

In the first photo, Haina donned green pishwas adorned with golden embroidery. The dupatta with a golden border enhanced the overall charm of her attire. In the second photo, Hania sported blue pishwas with quite a similar design but a bit different embroidery. She opted for a nude makeup look and delighted her admirers with her never-ending charm and flawless beauty. On the professional front, Hania has appeared in several successful television dramas, including ‘Anaa,’ ‘Ishqiya,’ ‘ Mere Humsafar,’ ‘Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha,’ ‘Sang e Mah’ and ‘Dil Ruba,’ which have further established her as one of the prominent actresses of her generation.