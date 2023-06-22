At a royal occasion, Queen Camilla expresses her affection for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, looked to be showing her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by wearing the wedding dress as she went out on Wednesday to watch the second day of horse racing at Royal Ascot.

When Camilla, 75, made her most recent appearance while taking a royal carriage ride with the King, she reused her gown from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s major ceremony.

As the royal couple appeared on horse-drawn carriage in the royal procession, fans got their first glimpse of the Queen’s ensemble for the daytime event, looking elegant in a pale pink coat dress by Anna Valentine.