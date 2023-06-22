At a royal occasion, Queen Camilla expresses her affection for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, looked to be showing her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by wearing the wedding dress as she went out on Wednesday to watch the second day of horse racing at Royal Ascot. When Camilla, 75, made her most recent appearance while taking a royal carriage ride with the King, she reused her gown from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s major ceremony. As the royal couple appeared on horse-drawn carriage in the royal procession, fans got their first glimpse of the Queen’s ensemble for the daytime event, looking elegant in a pale pink coat dress by Anna Valentine. According to reports, Camilla wore the exact same attire to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. The pink outfit Camilla wore was ideal for the spring wedding. At the star-studded royal wedding, several guests wore pastel colors, including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in mint green and Kate Middleton in light yellow. As the California-based couple struggled to sign a new contract after terminating their lucrative multi-million dollar arrangement with Spotify in order to deal with a similar financial issue in the future, Camilla reportedly conveyed her love and support for them. Meanwhile, some critics claim it’s a routine of royal to recycle their expensive dresses. And, Camilla loves her wardrobes and knows that no good outfit should go to waste. Previously, Queen Camilla appeared in Doir’s outfit amid rumourse of Meghan and Harry’s new possible deal with the French Fashion House, which according to some media outlets, were latter denied by a brand insider.