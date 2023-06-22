Babil pens heartfelt ode to Irrfan

The rising actor, Babil Khan remembered his late father and seasoned artist Irrfan in a heartfelt tribute on social media. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning, the ‘Qala’ debutante posted a picture of his late father from the 8th Asian Film Awards, when the latter picked up the Best Actor trophy for his film ‘The Lunchbox’. Along with a picture, Babil penned an emotional note for Irrfan, which read: “Those eyes that watch you absorb a validation which you have already explored to spiritually absorb through internal means rather than the external illusions of self-worth, I’d blame your stubborn determination of committing a lifetime to transcending from innate survival instincts to a journey engraved in cultivating your creative ‘intuitions’, through means greater than ‘understanding and intellect’ and yet in your actions towards the compulsion of celebrity you were truthfully eager to live your/the physical experience of the very ironic phenomenon; as if even with the awareness of what was going to happen, you believed in the uncertainties of the known.” “And that for me is the seemingly unachievable mantle I want to hold in relation to the craft of acting; to be aware that a story might have a systematically planned narrative but the magic is the ability to create within the mechanics of artificiality, I want that enlightenment of process so dear in my palms,” the note read further. Babil continued to remember the ‘glint’ in Irrfan’s eyes with which he used to look at his sons, despite the tremendous achievements, as he added, “Just in those moments I realised you loved being a father more than being an actor and imagine that after being the best actor in the world.” “It makes me feel like I didn’t value your concern enough. I miss our laughter baba,” the actor concluded. Prolific Bollywood actor Irrfan, 53, died in April 2020, after a years-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer. His son Babil made his Bollywood debut last year with the Netflix title, ‘Qala’, co-starring Tripti Dimri. He is currently working on a web series ‘The Railway Men’.