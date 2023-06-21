The Royal Family pays honor to Prince William’s 41st birthday

The royal family celebrated Prince William’s 41st birthday on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023, in a special fashion.

During one of the royal occasions, the Prince of Wales and King Charles enjoyed a beautiful moment, according to the Royal Family’s official Instagram. The eldest son of Charles was all smiles as he wrapped a ceremonial robe around his proud father.

The photo was taken by Chris Jacks of Getty Images, and the caption read, “Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!” Then there’s a balloon emoji.

The post comes after William made headlines for his interview with The Sunday Times in which he discussed ending homelessness.

He proposed a five-year strategy to abolish homelessness in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, he confessed during the interview that not everyone understands the aim of the Royal Family and that his public dispute with his brother, Prince Harry, has “taken up far more airtime.”

The Prince of Wales acknowledged that it is “difficult sometimes to see what the family brings and what we do,” but said that the royals “help people where we can.”

While the interview, which aired the day after the Trooping the Colour procession in London, raised some significant topics, there were some reservations made about its timing.

One former palace official told Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, “The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace.”

“The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade,” the insider stated. It should have been better sequenced, especially because the Duchy’s social-housing plan isn’t set to commence for a time.”