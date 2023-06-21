How face masks, hair oils, scented candles, facial tools can make a difference with self-care

In an exclusive interview, Alina Ashfaq of Arine says her brand is a one-stop shop for self-care products ranging from face masks, hair oils, scented candles and facial tools.

The brand aims to provide high quality products that contribute to a skincare regime.

“Being in the beauty industry with my mother for about six years now, I have learnt that there is nothing more important than sustaining quality of your product and keeping a strict quality check. We make sure all products are well researched on first, then tested by the Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, followed my testing different batches in focus groups and then introducing them into the market,” she says adding that the masks specifically are formulas “we had been using at our salon for years and people always praised us for their results. So we thought it was best to package and sell them.”

She says their Hair Elixir felt close to home for many people. It is a hair oil to promote healthy hair growth and improve hair texture. Feedback on the oil has always been positive and this positive energy keeps them going.

She is currently working on introducing more product that enhance a self-care experience. Introducing candles was a step towards this vision. They will soon be introducing more candle accessories.

Alina Ashfaq believes skincare is all about discipline. Giving enough time and love to your skin at the end of day is vital. It only takes about 10-15 minutes but wiping off your makeup and sleeping with a hydrating moisturiser is key to healthy skin.

Talking about their rejuvenating mud masks, she says it became an absolute hit after numerous prominent beauty influencers actually used it and gave their honest feedback.

“Sophiya Salim Khan first tried it out when we launched three years ago and gave us wonderful feedback. It was our first hope to growing into a noticeable skincare brand in Pakistan. A year later, Natasha Ali Lakhani also tried it out over a few months and got back to us with praise for the results and quality of product. Honest responses have helped us grow and expand our brand further.

The mud mask is excellent for all skin types as it has best results when used after cooling for about five minutes in the freezer. It helps calm down inflammation on skin,” she says.