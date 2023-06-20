Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister addresses rumours about Naimal’s surgery

Pakistani star actor Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife Naimal Khawar has become talk of the town in recent days as rumours have circulated that she has undergone facial surgery. She remained as top trend on Twitter for several days and fans said she did not have any need to improve her facial look as she is already beautiful despite there was no confirmation on the actress part. Moreover, fans also blamed Dr Fazeela Abbasi, the sister-in-law of Naimal, for performing the surgery – again without any evidence. To respond, Dr Abbasi took to Instagram to deny that she has not informed any such surgery and asked people to refrain from blaming others when there was only suspicion. Meanwhile, Naimal Khawar herself has kept her silence on the matter. In the ocean of people that are taking a jibe at Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife, there are some fans who are supporting her in such difficult time.