Medical students urged to take excellence in professional life

The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Dr. Tanwir Khaliq on Friday urged the medical students to hone their abilities and develop their skills to excel in their profession.

This is the only way for students to achieve excellence in their professional lives as well as to serve the people.

He was speaking at a ceremony titled “Paving the Way to Medical Excellence,” organized by Islamabad Medical and Dental College with the aim to provide a platform for students, alumni, house officers, postgraduates and medical officers to explore various career paths in the healthcare sector.

He said that the college was the only academic unit that had also been providing health care facilities to the masses as well.

He admired the dedication and hard work of the college’s high achievers, saying the college’s academic brilliance contributed to its reputation across the country.

The carnival witnessed an overwhelming and enthusiastic response from students, faculty members, HODs, and college administration.

This remarkable turnout highlighted the importance of the event in fostering educational and professional growth.

Speaking at the occasion, Yasir Niazi highlighted the significance of IMDC’s CDO, stating that it is a unique concept implemented to create an enabling environment for the youth aspiring to become the leaders in patient care and medical education fields.

He emphasized the college’s commitment to providing the best possible guidance to students for their bright future through such useful events. Imran Ali Ghouri of IMDC Communications applauded the college’s dedication to the career paths of its students and told journalists that the college would continue to organize events like the career carnival, focusing on providing the best guidance and support for the students’ professional growth.