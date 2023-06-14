Reese Witherspoon makes first red carpet appearance since announcing divorce

Miss the premiere of her new show? Why, that’s the last thing Reese Witherspoon would want to do.

The Big Little Lies star walked the red carpet at the April 13 premiere of The Last Thing He Told Me-for which she is an executive producer-making it her first return to the red carpet since announcing her divorce from Jim Toth.

Witherspoon was all smiles as she arrived at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles in a one-shoulder black dress, finishing off her look with matching heels and hoop earrings. At the event, the Hello Sunshine co-founder posed alongside the cast-including Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera and John Harlan Kim.

In The Last Thing He Told Me-which is based on Laura Dave’s novel of the same name-Garner plays a woman who teams up with her stepdaughter to try to find her husband after he disappears. And Witherspoon, who initially selected the book for her book club in 2021, raved about Garner’s performance in the show

“First of all, who doesn’t love Jen Garner?” the Oscar winner told E! News at the premiere. “I mean, she’s the greatest! And this is kind of going back to like her cool thriller days on Alias. She’s channelling that Sydney Bristow-like running around, trying to figure out what’s going on. It was such a great, compelling book too. I loved reading it. So, it’s really exciting to see it all come to life!”

And as Witherspoon is a big fan of Garner’s work on the series, would she ever join the 13 Going on 30 star in a project?

“I mean I would love it so much,” the Legally Blonde alum continued. “We’ve been friends-dear, dear friends-for so long. And to finally get the opportunity to just stand on the carpet together is so fun. Working with your friends and doing a project that you’re so excited about is the best.”

Witherspoon’s red carpet appearance comes nearly three weeks after she and Toth announced they’re divorcing.

“We have some personal news to share It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair wrote in a joint statement on Instagram March 24, just days before their 12th wedding anniversary. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The Morning Show actress, 47, and the producer, 52, share son Tennessee Toth, 10, and she has two kids-daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and son Deacon Phillippe, 19-with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” Witherspoon and Toth continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.” And a source told E! News the split was amicable. “There is no drama, no event or reason,” the insider added. “They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child. You will see them out there co-parenting together.”